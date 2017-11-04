Mumbai: Rs 70 lakh sanctioned for repair, extension of SGNP boundary wall

The problem of illegal encroachments at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will soon be a thing of the past, as the forest and revenue departments have sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for repairing the park's boundary wall and extending it for another 40-47 km.



Nearly 61,000 families stay on the forestland, of which only 25,000 are eligible for resettlement. File pic

Repair work to start again

Sources in the department told mid-day that in the past a proposal of Rs 2 crore was sent to the forest department in order to speed up the work. Anwar Ahmed, chief conservator of forest, said, "Earlier, the repair work of the wall was being carried out but then it was stopped due to lack of funds. Now, as we have received Rs 70 lakh, the work will resume."

Two years back, after visiting SGNP, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantivar had asked the authorities to prepare a plan so that the encroachments can be stopped and had also suggested that the boundary wall should be repaired on priority basis, as it helps to protect the forest. Some of the locations where the boundary wall needs to be repaired are Thane Ghodbunder Road, Kandivli, Malad and Film City.

As per the new plan, the funds would be handed over to the SGNP authorities and the Public Works Department will carry out the work. A wire mesh will be installed along the wall so that people cannot sneak in at night and it would also be extended for another 40-47 km. Sources said that the extension will be made of concrete and watchtowers will be placed at strategic locations, so that the forest department can keep a tab on illegal activities.

Rehabilitation continues

Removal of encroachments from SGNP started following a court order in 1997. The authorities have already rehabilitated some of the slum dwellers, who were staying in the park since 1995. They have been relocated to houses in Chandivali. The other slum dwellers are in the process of being rehabilitated.

According to reports, nearly 61,000 families stay on the forestland in areas like Malad, Kandivli, Dahisar, Sanjay Nagar, Indira Nagar and so on. However, only 25,000 families are eligible for resettlement, as the others do not have the required residential proof.