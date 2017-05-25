Mumbai: Rs 9 lakh monthly power bill for penguins in Byculla zoo

Could be one of the reasons behind the proposed 20-fold zoo entry hike; BJP digs in its heels, will continue to oppose it



The penguin exhibit is the Byculla zoo's money-spinner

The penguin enclosure at the Byculla zoo has been a cause for concern for the authorities. It alone is responsible for monthly electricity consumption worth Rs 9-R10 lakh.

This could be one of the reasons why a 20-fold hike in entry fee to the zoo is being pushed in the BMC. (Read more)

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo, said, “We are using the best system to look after the penguins. This includes chillers and a life support system, which consume high electricity. That’s how we get a monthly bill of Rs 9-10 lakh." According to sources at the zoo, 12-14 degree Celsius is the temperature maintained inside the enclosure.

The proposed increase in fee has been approved by the market and gardens committee but needs the standing committee’s nod. The BJP, however, feels that it would be an “injustice” to people.

"The revamp of other animal enclosures is still pending. So, increasing ticket fares will be an injustice to the taxpayers’ money, which is used to maintain the zoo. We will strongly oppose the proposal when it comes up for discussion before the standing committee," said Manoj Kotak, BJP leader in the BMC.

On May 3 and May 19, mid-day had highlighted the rising discontentment over the proposed fee hike. A citizens’ petition against this move has garnered 600 signatures.

The Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis April 11, contending that the hike would make the zoo out of the poor man’s reach. Trustees of the foundation have also written to standing committee’s chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar and members, asking them to reject the proposal. The citizens’ group is backed by many prominent citizens like former Supreme Court judge BN Shrikrishna, former Maharashtra chief secretary DM Sukhtankar and former municipal commissioner Sharad Kale.