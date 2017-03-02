Mumbai Crime: RTI activist arrested for texting threats to NCP, Shiv Sena legislators



Neelam Gorhe and Vidya Chavan

A 40-year-old RTI activist has been arrested for allegedly sending threat messages to NCP leader and MLC Vidya Chavan as well as Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe.

Gorhe had lodged a complaint with the Pune and Mumbai police after she received death threats from two unknown mobile numbers last month. Chavan, too, claimed to have received similar threats and lewd messages from unknown numbers.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar Pyarelal Gupta (40), a resident of Jalgoan. According to the police, Gupta is an RTI activist and was also arrested in the past for threatening several politicians.

The Vile Parle police located his whereabouts after tracing his mobile phone location.

Last month, when Gorhe was busy campaigning for the civic body election, she had received a spate of messages from an unknown person, who threatened to kill her. She had initially ignored them, and also blocked the number. But, the accused got hold of her other number and started sending her messages there.

Gore then approached the joint commissioner of police (law and order) of the Mumbai Police and the Pune Police commissioner and registered an offence.

Meanwhile, Chavan lodged a complaint with the Vile Parle police on February 21.

Gupta has been booked under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. He will be produced in court today. "We are investigating the motive behind his actions," said an officer from the Vile Parle police station.