The Regional Transport Office (RTO) sent a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, asking them to remove the red beacon from mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's new car. The mayor is facing criticism for using the beacon, despite the central government's ban on the same.



The letter was sent to the executive engineer of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department's transport wing, directing them to remove the red beacon. Following the instructions, civic officials swung into action to remove it.

A senior civic official from the department said, "A couple of days ago, RTO had sent a letter seeking clarification regarding the red beacon on the mayor's vehicle. Following the direction, we have started the procedure of removing the red beacon from mayor's car."

However, Mahadeshwar denied flouting any rules and said, "There is a red beacon on my car, but it is covered and not used. Also, I am not aware of any such circular that does not allow a red beacon on the car. I am getting the details and if it is not allowed, then it will definitely be removed."

BMC had recently bought the new car for Mahadeshwar at the cost of Rs 19.95 lakh. The purchase was also controversial as it was alleged that the car was bought by exceeding the set limit for spending on a mayor's vehicle.

