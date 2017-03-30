Mumbai: RTOs have no land to test 3.30 lakh vehicles

Space-starved RTOs are down to their last option - the Mumbai Port Trust - to get a 25-acre plot to run fitness tests on vehicles



The Willingdon Sports Club and the Kurla Dairy didn't respond to the RTOs plea for dedicated space. Pics/Bipin Kokate and Datta Kumbhar

The Mumbai Port Trust is the Regional Transport Offices' (RTOs) last hope. Having run out of space to test the 'road-worthiness' of vehicles hitting the city's roads, the RTOs have sought dedicated space from the port trust for such tests, after futile attempts to get plots from The Willingdon Sports Club in Tardeo and the Kurla Dairy. The HC had directed all four city RTOs last October to conduct vehicle fitness tests on a 250-m-long track. But starved of space, RTOs are forced to perform such tests on public roads.

Only hope

Even prior to the HC order, RTOs had begun scouting for a 25-acre space. They first zeroed in on the illustrious The Willingdon Sports Club - spanning across 61 acres - in July, and then the Kurla Dairy in September, seeking a 25-acre plot to test vehicles. But, there was no response from either.



Starved of space, RTOs test vehicles' fitness on roads

The RTOs have now pinned all their hopes on the Mumbai Port Trust - the last of their shortlisted venues. A letter seeking 25 acres of land was sent to the port trust on Monday. Pradeep Gedam, RTO commissioner, confirms that an application has been sent. "We are awaiting for the Mumbai Port Trust's response."

Both public transport and passenger vehicles - currently numbering 3.30 lakh - have to undergo mandatory fitness tests at least once a year. An RTO official explains that vehicles are tested for 'risk control' - measuring the distance where a vehicle stops after the brakes are applied. "Heavy vehicles generally do not stop at the spot where the brakes are applied. To pass the fitness test, a vehicle's brakes have to be perfect. We also check headlights and wipers, among others, and then issue fitness certificates."

The official says Worli Sea Face, Lokhandwala road in Andheri West, the Wadala truck terminal and Bandra-Kurla Complex are currently used to test vehicles.

Another RTO official says fitness tests will resume on March 31. "That's why we want dedicated space for them. Since we're still short of space, we will continue to use roads close to the RTOs."