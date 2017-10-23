Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, has denied allegations that he threatened an activist with gang rape if she did not back down from a complaint against Salman.

The issue was triggered when Zubair Khan, a contestant Bigg Boss 11, complained that the actor had insulted him on the reality show. After Zubair approached Bandra-based activist Shabnam Shaikh for help, Shera allegedly threatened to send 10 men to gang-rape her if she did not settle the matter quietly.

However, while speaking to mid-day, Shera refuted the allegations and said he has never interacted with anyone called Shabnam.

He said, "There are techniques to identify the voice of a person; forensic tests will show whether the voice on the call matches my voice samples. The number mentioned in the complaint is not mine, and I have never interacted with the complainant. The allegations made against me are false, let the police investigate."

In the FIR, Shabnam had stated that on October 20, she received a call from someone who introduced himself as Shera. She claimed that he told her, "Aap Bhai ko kyon takleef de rahi ho, jo hai aapas mein settle karlo." (Why are you bothering Bhai? Why don't you settle the matter?)

