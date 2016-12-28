Mumbai: Sapna Pereira arrested by Santacruz cops, released on bond



Sapna Pereira

As instructed by the police, the infamous Sapna Pereira appeared at the Santacruz police station on Tuesday morning. Though she was initially arrested, later the cops let her go on a personal bond.

Santacruz police had served her a notice asking her to be present at the police station on Tuesday and had even sought an explanation for her acts. Without creating any nuisance Sapna followed the entire procedure.

Sapna had spread terror by pelting stones at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Home in Vile Parle (E) and had even threatened the sisters. Last Friday morning the Santacruz police arrived at her home in Nehru Nagar to serve a notice under Section 41 (D) of the Bombay Police Act, but they failed to take any action as she threatened self-immolation.

Though Sapna had visited the police station the same evening to hear the charges, it was too late in the evening to arrest a woman, so the cops let her go.