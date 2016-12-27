Mumbai: Sapna Pereira scares cops with self-immolation threat



Sapna Pereira

Sapna Pereira has stumped the police yet again. Hundreds of complaints have piled up against her, most recently for rampaging outside Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Home in Vile Parle (E). On Friday morning, the Santacruz police arrived at her house in Nehru Nagar to serve a notice under Section 41 (D) of the Bombay Police Act, but their resolve wilted when she threatened self-immolation.

API Anil Kadam recalled, “Two female constables and I arrived and saw Sapna was drunk. She gathered pieces of cloth in the middle of the room and set them on fire. She then threatened to set herself ablaze. We were left with no choice but to return without arresting her.”

The same evening, Sapna reported to the police station to hear the charges. By then it was too late in the evening to arrest a woman, so they had to let her go.

Sr PI Shantanu Pawar of Santacruz police said, “We have served her the notice as per the procedure and sought an explanation from her. She will report to the police station on Tuesday morning. We will then decide on the further course of action.”