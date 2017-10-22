The scaffolding of an under construction pillar on the Dahisar-Andheri East metro line collapsed on Saturday afternoon near Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East. No one was injured. The incident took place in the afternoon, close to the north-bound stretch of the Western Express Highway, near to the Aarey flyover. Dilip Kawathkar, joint Project Director, MMRDA, said, "Today, after completion of pier reinforcement for the Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E) Metro-7 corridor, the supporting scaffolding was removed. However, the rods tilted to one side and fell on the road. It's possible that there was air leakage in the crane that was being used to remove the scaffolding because of which there was increased pressure."



A file pic of work under construction at the Metro-7 line

This, Kawathkar says, possibly caused the accident. They have to check with the contractor to see what went wrong and will, now have to construct the scaffolding again to ensure proper alignment.