Mumbai: School stings parents abusing RTE using fake birth, income papers

Eight, including a family that claimed an income of Rs 7,000 but owned an upscale Dosti Acres flat, arrested for using fake documents



CBM High School in Antop Hill, which unearthed the scam. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A covert operation conducted by the staff of the CBM high school in Antop Hill unearthed an admission racket that abuses the Right to Education (RTE) Act, in which several mothers undervalued their income to avail subsidy.

Investigations by the school staff revealed that the six parents had not only forged their income certificate, but had also submitted forged birth certificates to get admission.

The school received a total of 27 applications, out of which six candidates' birth certificates were found to be fraudulent. Following the complaints made by the school staff, the police have arrested the six parents – five mothers and one father – and two agents, who helped them prepare the fake income and birth certificates.

"During a recent inspection of documents submitted by students for admissions under RTE, we found some major discrepancies. We had then approached the education office in Dadar to inform them about this flourishing racket to avail benefits under RTE. Instead of taking cognisance of our complaint, the officer asked us to mind our own business," said Rebbeca Shinde, principal of CBM high school.



The homes of one of the families the had modern amenities, including a smart TV

Lifestyles don't add up

It was then that the school started its own investigation and found some startling facts about the financial background of some families that were under their scanner.



They also visited their homes and video recorded the amenities present.

"A family with a monthly income of Rs 7,000 was found to be the owner of a flat in Dosti Acres at Antop Hill. The breadwinner of the family was listed as a motor mechanic. His second child is studying in the Auxillium School at Wadala, which is an expensive school. Moreover, he had luxuries such as air conditioner, fridge and smart TV at his residence," Shinde added.

Another family, which showed Rs 7,000 as their monthly income was found to be spending Rs 6,000 just on their rent. "It was shocking to know that this family of four was surviving in the remaining amount – a mere Rs 1,000. The breadwinner of the family is an air conditioner technician," told Shinde.

The school found four more similar cases, where the families' lifestyles did not match the documents submitted by them during admission procedure.



The principal noticed a difference in the colour of the BMC logo on some of the birth certificates, pointing her to the suspicion that they could be fraudulent.

Colour me suspicious

What has nailed the families for now are the fraudulent birth certificates. Shinde also suspected a difference in the colour of the BMC logo on the birth certificates.

"Several documents are attached with the admission applications that come under RTE. Seeing the original copies submitted for verification, we felt there was a difference in the colour of the BMC logo. We asked the parents to come again with their original documents and also asked them to bring their children's vaccination cards, said Shinde.

"There were some parents who did not have vaccination cards or any medical certificate. Some parents did not have any proof of ever being pregnant or the child being with them for past five to six years. This was alarming, so we pulled out the birth certificates. There were five certificates, all sanctioned at the F North ward. We unearthed the scam after approaching these ward offices to verify the documents," said Shinde.

BMC officials under scanner

Out of the six tampered certificates, five were issued by the F North Ward. Shinde experienced the lackadaisical attitude of the civic medical officer, when she approached him to get the birth certificate of a child, who has already been issued one on a different date. She said, "The sub registrar of the health department blindly signs birth certificates without checking details."

Agents in custody

While the Antop Hill Police station has arrested eight persons for forging birth certificates, they are yet to begin a probe on the income certificates. The eight arrested persons include six parents and two agents: Qamruddin Sheikh (37) and Yunus Baza (42), who operate from Dharavi.

NH Shaikh, senior police inspector of the Antop Hill Police station, said, "After getting a complaint from the school we have registered an FIR under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We have arrested eight persons, which include five women and three men. We have seized a laptop from the agents' office in Dharavi. We are also investigating involvement of BMC officials, if any."

Accused families say

Salim Haji, brother of Naem Haji, one of the parents whose income certificate has been questioned, said, "All documents submitted are appropriate and procured through correct procedure. My brother has written our father's address on it because it is the only permanent address. Looking at father's house, they cannot determine if Naem's financial condition is good. For fair treatment, they should visit his rented home, where he is living with his family on his meagre salary."

Mother of another child whose application is now in question as they are living in Dosti Acres, whereas the address in the certificate shows a chawl as their residence said, "We have given my sister's address on the documents because that is a permanent address for us, since they own the house."

"We are changing places every year. Today, the school officials came to her house for verification. But now we do not know what happens to the admission of our child," she added.