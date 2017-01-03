Mumbai: School van driver beaten up in revenge attack dies



Santosh Nedur

A 28-year-old celebrating New Year with friends was targetted by a rival group seeking revenge, and beaten so badly that he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Kandivli police, Santosh Nedur, a school van driver, was drinking alcohol at Vaishali Bhavan, MG road along with a group of friends on 31st, when men from a rival group came there and they had a heated argument.

The accused Vicky Lohara (25), his brother Sanju, and their friends Suraj Kalyani alias Kale, and Dinesh, started a fight. In a matter of seconds Santosh fell down as he was injured. His friends fled the spot and the accused beat him up with stones and fled. Police said Santosh was admitted to the Shatabdi hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The police have arrested four people including Vicky and his brother. While investigating the case, the police found that in 2013 the boys had a fight and both their mothers came to stop them. Santosh had then kicked Vicky’s mother who was admitted in Bhagwati hospital and later died.

“The accused wanted revenge which was the reason for their fight,” said Senior PI Mukund Pawar from Kandivli police station.