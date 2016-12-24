Mumbai: Selfie nerds, no saying cheese at CST just yet

MHCC rejects gallery plan in the heritage precinct, says it’s too high and will obstruct view of the iconic building



As per the proposal, the gallery will tower with three feet high railings above a five feet high ventilator shaft, totally blocking the BMC headquarters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to create a selfie gallery at CST has hit a roadblock — the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has turned down the proposal to construct a viewing gallery outside the BMC headquarters, raising the concern that it would obstruct the view of the building as well as CST.



An artist’s impression of the selfie gallery planned for the heritage sector

The plan is part of CST’s complete revamp plan about which mid-day had reported first (September 29).

'Too high'

The proposal was tabled before the heritage committee on Thursday for its approval as the location falls in the heritage precinct.

An MHCC official said, “We were not happy with the plan, as the proposed gallery is high and will obstruct the view of the BMC building. Hence, we have sent it back to the local ward office and asked it to make changes in a way that the existing beauty of the heritage precinct won’t be affected or obstructed, and then submit it again before the committee.”

According to a source, the existing ventilator shaft is about five feet high. The proposed gallery will be constructed above the shaft level with three feet high railings, completely blocking the view of the civic body’s headquarters.

On Thursday, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted photos of the proposed viewing gallery in the heritage precinct of the BMC head office.

For selfie enthusiasts

In September, A ward (CST, Colaba) office had proposed to construct an elevated gallery with glass facades above one of the ventilation shafts of the pedestrian subway in front of the CST. Recently, a proposal of the R80 lakh gallery project was approved by the Standing Committee.

The gallery had been proposed after the BMC noticed several tourists clicking pictures of the CST building, a UNESCO world heritage site, as well as posing for selfies at the spot. Currently, there’s no proper place for shutterbugs to keep clicking without obstructing traffic.