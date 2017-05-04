Mumbai: Senior citizen robbed while out on stroll in Babulnath

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain by a bike-borne chain snatcher. The incident took place at South Mumbai's Babulnath area recently when the victim, identified as Varsha Deepal Khambati, was out for an evening walk.

According to the police, Khambati, a resident of Rajmayuri building in Babulnath, was heading back home from Babulnath mandir road around 8.30 pm when a man on a two-wheeler came from behind and snatched her gold chain.

Panicked, the 69-year-old lost balance and fell down, but didn't sustain any injury. She screamed for help, but the bike-borne robber had fled by then. "Everything happened within seconds and she was unable to note the bike's number plate," an officer from Gamdevi police station said.

Cops have registered a robbery case against an unknown person and are scanning CCTV footage in the area.