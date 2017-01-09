Mumbai: Senior citizen was killed by second wife's sister



72-year-old Iqbal Mohammed Shaha Darvez’s body was found at his residence on Friday

Just 24 hours after a 72-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in Pydhonie, cops arrested three accused, including a woman, in connection with the case. The woman, Rahat Rashid Pathan (23), who is the younger sister of the victim’s second wife Sadika, killed him with the help of two accomplices following a heated argument over financial issues. The court has remanded Pathan in police custody till January 11.

Iqbal Mohammed Shaha Darvez (72) was found gagged and murdered in his bedroom by his grandson Salman Darvez, who had gone to visit him. He later informed the cops and his father Kamal Darvez. Initially, the Pydhonie Police had suspected it to be a case of property dispute as the deceased was the owner of Kalandar Guest House and Fine Touch salon. However, Kamal later told them that a diamond-studded gold ring and Rs 15,000 cash was missing from his father’s room and he suspected Rahat to be behind the incident. He also informed police that Rahat used to visit his father frequently.

Thereafter, Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan, DCP (Zone II), formed a team of senior inspector Dipak Kundal, inspector Ragini Bhagwat, inspector Mahesh Mugutrao and assistant police inspector Shankar Patil to probe the case. They started looking for Rahat and nabbed her from Govandi. During interrogation she revealed that she killed Iqbal along with two of her associates. Based on this information, Mujammil Mashrul Sheikh alias Majju (26) and Mustafa Ahmed Khan (28) were arrested from the same area. They have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death), 342 (wrongful confinement), 460 (trespassing at night jointly to cause death) and 452 (house trespass after preparation to hurt) of IPC.

Deceased had helped her

Iqbal had married Rahat’s elder sister 13 years ago. Initially, Rahat used to stay with them but after they got separated four years ago, she had nowhere to go as Sadika refused to take her to her second husband’s house. Thereafter, she started committing petty thefts, for which the Ghatkopar police arrested her last year. After that she turned to Iqbal for help, who gave her money to hire a good lawyer and even helped her to come out of jail.

Frequent visits

After being released from jail, Rahat started visiting Iqbal. An officer from Pydhonie police station said, “Iqbal often used to ask her to return the money that he had spent for her release. Rahat visited him frequently, though the nature of their relationship is not yet known. On January 6, she visited Iqbal at his apartment along with two of her associates. When he asked for the money, she refused to give. Thereafter, he started abusing her. Angered by the insult, Rahat hit him and later strangulated him to death. Then they tied him up and fled the spot with the ring and cash.”