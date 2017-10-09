A senior inspector from the traffic police has been relegated to the control room for allegedly abusing a woman constable over the phone for reporting late for work. The action was taken after the constable complained to her department head as well as presented a recording of the conversation, which has gone viral.



Duty dealings

The constable, who is in her early 30s, is attached to the Ghatkopar division of the traffic police. According to her, on Friday, she was on duty at Sarvoday junction on LBS Marg in Ghatkopar West.

She alleged that though she had reported on time, senior inspector Rajendra Ubale marked her absent for not finding her at the duty point during his round. Later, she called him up to clear the misunderstanding.

"I was explaining to him that I was present and had gone to another point when he had come to the duty point, but he got angry and yelled at me. He went to the extent of abusing me and using vulgar language," she told mid-day, adding that she then gave a complaint to Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Amitesh Kumar, seeking action against Ubale.

In defence

Ubale said he hadn't meant to lose his temper. "The constable and her colleague were not at the duty point. I had to do their job and clear a traffic jam. Hence, I got angry, but I didn't abuse her. I just yelled at her... But she recorded it and circulated it. And, as a result, I have been transferred to the main control room," he added.

