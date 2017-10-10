The crime branch arrested a man on Monday for allegedly trying to extort money from a Malad developer by posing as an officer of Pune Crime Branch. Nishant alias Sunny Parmar, 32, has extorted money from businessmen and traders in the past by posing as an officer of the ATS, crime branch and NIA, with more than 40 cases against him across the state.



Crime branch sources said Parmar used to call up powerful and wealthy people and demand money posing as a senior police officer from different agencies. He's the one whose taped conversation was circulated on social media, where he's heard identifying himself as Sion inspector "Nalavade" and abusing and threatening Kothari Jewellers.

In the latest case, Parmar told the victim he'd caught two people with a revolver and they'd given his name, saying he sold it to them. Threatening him with police action, he asked the victim to cough up Rs 5 lakh if he wanted to be let off.

The developer, however, got suspicious and lodged an FIR at Malwani police station on September 22. "After a two-week-long investigation, crime branch officers nabbed Parmar from his Dahisar home. He will be handed over to the Malwani police," said a crime branch unit XI officer.

