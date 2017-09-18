Mumbai: SGNP garden to make way for parking space

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities say plan will help decongest park during weekends and holidays; proposal likely to come up for discussion in BMC on Monday



Krishnagiri garden to be demolished for parking lot. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Even as the controversial Metro III carshed at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon continues to be in the line of fire for being constructed in an ecologically sensitive zone, government authorities have now thumbed their nose at environmentalists by drafting a new plan of constructing a parking lot inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The park which is the city's most important green lung, is slated to lose at least one hectare of land for construction of the parking lot for tourists visiting the park. The final proposal has been sent to the BMC for approval.

The Krishnagiri garden, which is adjacent to the main SGNP gate, and is home to different species of trees, flower plants and butterflies, will be razed to make way for the proposed parking lot. The garden was developed in 2014 at the cost of R10 lakh. Over the last few years, it has become popular among morning and evening walkers.

According to park authorities, SGNP witnesses a heavy stream of visitors during weekends and holidays. As the park doesn't have space outside for vehicles to park, authorities said, they had no other option left, but to use the garden. "We want to ban the entry of private vehicles right inside the park and start battery-operated bus services. Once the parking lot is ready, tourists will have to park their cars at the lot and use the bus service instead," said an SNGP official, adding that the space will also be used as a boarding point for the electric buses. "If we park the buses on the road, it will create a traffic jam-like situation outside. This is the best option and the only solution," said another official.

The proposed parking lot will accommodate 255 four-wheelers and around 125 two-wheelers, authorities said.

In the past, the BMC and SGNP authorities have been at loggerheads over the issue of demolishing the garden. However, with the proposal finally being sent to the civic body for approval, the plan is just one step away from becoming a reality.

Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena corporator, confirmed the development. "We visited the spot where SGNP authorities had showed us the location of the proposed park. The authorities told us that the parking lot would help bring down air and noise pollution. The proposal has been sent to the civic chief," she said.



Krishnagiri garden at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli, that will be demolished to make way for a parking lot for tourist vehicles. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

BMC sources confirmed that the proposal was likely to come up for discussion in the general body meeting scheduled this afternoon.

Despite repeated attempts, Kishor Thakre, currently holding the charge of chief conservator of forests, SGNP, was unavailable for comment.

The news, however, has not gone down well with activists. "Authorities should focus on protecting every inch of the park area. If they wanted to construct a parking lot, they could have borrowed barren plots owned by the forest department near the Film City area," said Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti.

