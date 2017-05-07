Mumbai: SGNP to start counting its birds

Experts and citizens will participate in year-long survey to record different species living in the National Park; study will also include Tungareshwar



A male Blue-Capped Rock thrush

After a gap of two years, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities are now set to conduct a bird survey to study the rich bird diversity there. The last study was undertaken in 2014-2015, and as many as 194 species were recorded, out of which four were rare species. This year, the survey will also be undertaken at the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai.

Year-long study

"The main objective of the study is to document and prepare a checklist of the birds are found in SGNP. The bird count will start on May 21 and will go on for a year," said Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mohan Naikwade from SGNP.

This year's study will be led by expert Dr Parvish Pandya, along with naturalist and wildlife photographer Saurabh Sawant, who had both led the previous survey as well. "For many western countries, in most of the nature reserves, a continuous monitoring of diversity and abundance of wildlife is a very important regular and sustained activity. Mumbai being such a hub for wildlifers, naturalists and birdwatchers, it is quite surprising that there have been no earlier published survey reports to assess the abundance and diversity of birds at SGNP," said Dr Pandya, vice-principal and associate professor of Zoology at Bhavan's College.

Citizens welcome

"The bird count is a citizen science initiative where serious birders of the city, who are not necessarily scientists, will be involved in the process. We will gather the data scientifically for a year, after which it will be published," said Dr Pandya.

During the 2014 survey, a total of 60 forest department staff members were accompanied by 180 citizens who were trained for the study. This year, too, a group of 40 volunteers have already been given training for this purpose.

"The best part about this year's survey is that for the first time, the bird count will be done at Tungareshwar, which is said to have good bird diversity despite human disturbance in the sanctuary. If we continue this exercise for 5-10 years, we would be able to analyse the distribution of birds, their breeding pattern, habitat preferences and behaviour," said Sawant.