Traffic is likely to get worse on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), as the traffic police have decided to close all access to Aarey's internal roads, except to those who live there. The traffic cops will ask motorists for an ID and address proof before allowing them in. Huge signboards have been installed to inform all that the internal road has been closed to motorists and only two-wheelers are allowed. Already, the main Aarey Road had to be shut down in patches after a bridge was severely damaged there during the downpour on September 20. For the couple of weeks, traffic has been diverted to Aarey's narrow internal roads, which led to a bottleneck on the busy JVLR. Now, officials fear that heavy traffic might put too much pressure on another bridge on the internal road. If this bridge were to be damaged as well, it would create a major connectivity problem for local residents.



The damaged bridge on Aarey Road is currently under repair

The traffic department (Dindoshi division) have posted 10 personnel, including traffic wardens, at the Aarey junction and on the internal road to prevent traffic jams. Huge signboards and banners have been installed at various places to inform that the internal road has been closed to motorists and only two-wheelers are allowed.

Locals say

Imran Patel, a local resident, said, "BMC should speed up the work, because it's not just local residents but their little children who are facing problems while going to school. Private school buses are not being allowed inside, as the bridge on the internal road is too narrow."

Uday Sangle, another local, said, "It is said that the bridge repairs will take three months. We have requested the Film city authorities to give permission to private school buses to use their internal road. At present, parents have to go to the Aarey road junction near the highway to pick up their kids."

Copspeak

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Police Inspector Vijaylaxmi Hirmate, from Aarey police station, said, "Aarey Colony's main road is closed due to repairs on the bridge. Traffic was diverted to the internal road, but it is too narrow. The traffic department decided to close the internal road for motorists who live outside Aarey, as there were complaints from local residents too." "Not only is the bridge on the internal road narrow, but it's also not strong enough to take weight of heavy vehicles and continuous movement of four-wheelers.

If this bridge get damaged, then locals will not have any way to access the Western Express Highway," said an officer from the Dindoshi traffic division.

10 No. of traffic cops deployed at Aarey junction

