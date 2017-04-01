Mumbai: Shiv Sena claims toothless victory over BJP

Even as several reports have emerged that CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured Sena of equitable distribution of funds, Sena claims it’s a check in its win column



Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Shiv Sena that several of their pending demands would soon be approved. File pic

Even a caged animal can be the king of its domain. Shiv Sena claimed that it had managed yet another victory against the BJP on Friday when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that several of their pending demands would soon be approved and that equitable development funds would be allocated to their legislatures.

Uddhav summons MLAs

On Thursday evening, the Sena ministers were summoned to party boss Uddhav Thackeray's residence to discuss a strategy to get the BJP on the same foot as its ruling partner. Thackeray asked his ministers to meet the CM on Friday, which took place at the CM's residence.

Following the bitter BMC polls, the Sena has been miffed with the BJP's attitude to its legislators, and during the first three weeks of the budget session, took on the party in association with the Opposition to put BJP under pressure.

It was only after it received a positive response to its demand for a loan waiver for farmers that the Sena relented, but it continued to express dissatisfaction over the fact that its demand for more funds for Sena legislators wasn't addressed.

So the Sena upped the ante yet again when it came to presidential elections, which the BJP needs Thackeray on its side as his party has crucial 25,000 votes.

Thirst for development

Development funds are crucial for Assembly constituencies where respective MLAs undertake projects. In addition to funds, influential MLAs also get special projects approved in their areas. Since the Sena does not have many departments that connect the government with masses, it faces great difficulty.

Hence, like the Congress-NCP formula about sharing grants, it wants Fadnavis to go the same way.

Sena minister Ramdas Kadam said that Fadnavis has agreed to bail them out by providing equitable funds, schemes and quick approvals. He said his party boss would soon meet the CM to resolve pending issues.

Crisis within its rank

Other than facing an issue with the BJP, the Sena also faces a crisis within its rank because several MLAs have complained to Thackeray that their own ministers do not respond to them positively.

Fed up with their own ministers, several Sena MLAs preferred to approach the CM directly in the recent past, source said, adding that the CM's 'kindness' has been a cause of alarm for the Sena which fears that these MLAs might defect.