The Shiv Sena on Tuesday again castigated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for hasty roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Quoting Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia the Shiv Sena in its editorial Saamna said its out in the open that the Centre will have to rework the entire GST rate structure.



Representation pic

Averring that the common will require at least a year to adhere to the new tax reform Shiv Sena said, 'Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has admitted that the GST will take a year to stabilise. The Revenue Secretary has also said that the GST rate structure needs to be reworked. Due to demonetisation and the GST people of the country have suffered a lot.

The two reforms have also left a negative impact on the economy of India. It has been four months and still people and traders are suffering due the introduction of GST.' After the introduction of GST on 1 July, several rounds of changes have taken place.

According to the GST Council, the rate structure and its various provisions need to be reworked in order to restructure the system. According to reports, Adhia also feels that GST needs to be reworked. Prime Minister Modi first termed the GST as a 'good and simple tax' on July 1 at its launch gala event.