Mumbai: Shiv Sena discovers a green thumb

Even as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was taking swipes at the BJP government, the two parties came together for the inauguration of a four-wheeler auto rickshaw and an air-purifying device — called Wind Augmentation and Purifying Unit (WAYU) — in Kala Nagar, Bandra.

Pilot project

According to MPCB officials, WAYU will be installed on a pilot basis at five vital junctions in Mumbai — Sion flyover, Bandra-Kalanagar junction, Shreyas junction in Ghatkopar, near Bhandup railway station and BMC headquarters at CST — in a bid to address the pollution problems.

Thackeray said, “We have to think why such a device (WAYU) is needed for clean air. Over a period of time, for every new road and building, trees and mangroves had to be cut.”

“The device will cover a radius of 10 meters wherein it will suck the pollutants and the outlet will supply fresh air,” said a MPCB official on condition of anonymity, adding that it will highly benefit the traffic cops stationed there.

The state inaugurated the Shiv Gramin taxis, which will be used in Thane, Navi Mumbai and other rural and semi-urban cities in the state. There are two different kinds of taxis — the first a six-seater black-and-yellow, the other a four-seater.