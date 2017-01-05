Mumbai: Shiv Sena doesn't want open marriage with BJP

Uddhav Thackeray says either the two parties will fight all civic elections together or none; he also denied the possibility of an alliance with other parties



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the party meeting yesterday. Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi

For the Shiv Sena, it has to be all or nothing. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has once again challenged the BJP to fight solo in the BMC polls, categorically stating that the Sena will only agree to a complete alliance, and not a conditional or selective one.

“There has been a conspiracy to demolish the Sena, but we too are ready to fight it out. We will not beg for an alliance,” Uddhav said at a party workers convention at Rang Sharada yesterday.

Matchmaking hell

Sources said the BJP doesn’t want an alliance in Nagpur, where it is confident of winning a majority. However, it does want Sena’s support in places like Mumbai and Thane, where the party is not sure of making government on its own.

Earlier, in a closed-door meeting, Uddhav told senior leaders that the Sena will only go with the BJP if the alliance applies to all cities and districts, and not at the places selected by the BJP.

Uddhav also told leaders that they should not associate the Sena with smaller parties in districts for zilla parishad polls.

“Either it has to be the BJP, or we should go solo to teach the BJP a lesson,” he said.

Taking potshots

During a speech later on, Uddhav also slammed the BJP for making the people suffer. “Is being alive the only sign of acche din?”

He also took potshots at the apex court’s ruling that votes cannot be sought in the name of religion and castes. “We will commit this crime to protect Hindutva,” he said, adding, “Hindutva is our face and we will not leave it.”

He further challenged the Modi government to raid the places of worship that are not Hindu.