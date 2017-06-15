Mumbai: Shiv Sena floats museum plan for INS Viraat



The Shiv Sena is aiming to convert the INS Viraat into a floating museum with funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Yashwant Jadhav, the leader of the house in the civic body, has put forward a proposal to convert the world's oldest aircraft carrier, which was decommissioned earlier this year into a museum. The proposal was approved in a meeting of group leaders earlier this week and has been sent to the administration for their consideration and approval.

In a letter submitted to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Jadhav has stated that India's coastal cities should come forward to save the ship from being auctioned.

Further, he has appealed the BMC to take the initiative to save the carrier that has served the country for 57 years.

Jadhav said, "It is important for this to be commissioned so that people, especially the youth, get to know about the ship which has served the country for so long. It should be converted into a floating museum and the civic body should take interest in it. We have approved it in the group leaders' meeting and the administration will now give their feedback."

However, sources say the BMC administration did not seem keen on this proposal. A senior civic official said, "It is a ship which will be parked on a port and may not be easily accessible for the common man. Thus, its aim of educating the youth may not be achieved. But we will study all the possibilities and them give a reply."

