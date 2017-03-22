Mumbai: Shiv Sena presses for changing British-era railway station names



Elphinstone Road station. File Pic

The Shiv Sena has pressed for changing the British era names of seven suburban railway stations in Mumbai, giving them a local touch.

A delegation of Sena leaders met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday to take up the demand, party sources said today.

The party wants to rename Elphinstone Road, Mumbai Central, Charni Road stations on Western Railway, Currey Road on Central Railway and Sandhurst Road, Cotton Green and Reay Road stations on the Harbour Line.

It argues that these names were associated with the British Raj, without any direct bearing on the area they denote or local history.

"Most railway stations are named after the areas they are located in. There are some stations where the name of the area is different from the name of the station. We demanded that such stations be known by the name of the area," said Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Maharashtra Transport minister Diwakar Raote and Sena MP Shrirang Barne were also part of the team that met Singh. "Rajnath ji was very positive to our demand," added Sawant.