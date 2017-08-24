Mumbai: Shiv Sena worker electrocuted at Andheri Ganpati pandal

Mumbai | Posted 24-Aug-2017

Vaibhav Hande, 30, a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh (branch head) was electrocuted at a Ganpati pandal in Andheri yesterday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, when a worker at the pandal suffered an electric shock while pulling a wire from the first floor of a nearby building to instal bulbs, said a senior police officer.

Hande, who was standing close to the worker, rushed to his rescue but accidentally touched the live wire, added the officer.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Sakinaka police registered a case of accidental death, said the officer, adding that further investigation is underway.

