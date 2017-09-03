Mumbai: Siblings fight over Bhendi Bazar flat, kill brother with kitchen knife



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

A property dispute turned sour on Friday when two men killed their brother and assaulted their sister in Bhendi Bazar. The JJ Marg police have arrested both brothers, while the sister is the complainant in the case.

Nazimuddhin Qazi, 45, was living with his brothers —Amirudhin Qazi, 52, and Allaudin Qazi, 54, at the Bezul Amaan Cooperative Housing Society, Imambada, Bhendi Bazar. Their sister Rukhaya Qazi, 56, stayed in Mazagaon. According to the police, the siblings had been complaining about Nazimuddhin being an alcoholic and coming home late at night for over a year now.

On Friday night, when Nazimuddhin came home late, nobody opened the door, and in turn, he complained to the sister. After the sister came over, they decided to squabble over who would own the flat. Their verbal fight soon turned physical, and the two elder brothers picked up a kitchen knife and attacked Nazimuddhin. The injuries were so deep that he died on the spot. They also attacked the sister who tried to intervene. She is hospitalised and out of danger.

The cops registered the crime under murder and attempt to murder charges and arrested both the Qazi brothers, said senior police inspector Shirish Gaikwad of JJ Marg police.