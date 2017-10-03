Siddharth college in Churchgate has started a signature campaign against the Metro III work, demanding that its occupants be shifted as it was endangering the lives of students as well as staff at the institute. The college started the campaign after several complaint letters sent to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd went ignored.



Cracks in Siddharth college building

"We, the employees of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics, make this petition that the construction work for the underground Metro III should be stopped. This work has been causing structural damage and endangering our college building, which is a grade II heritage structure," states the letter, which has already received more than 100 signatures from the teaching and non-teaching staff.

From Tuesday, even students will be signing the petition. The college has demanded that either authorities stop the work or shift its staff and students to another location temporarily.

Principal Dr U N Mhaske said, "The constant drilling and other machines active at the site are already causing a lot of noise pollution, making it difficult to conduct classes. But the bigger concern is our safety in this building; it has already developed so many cracks. If some untoward incident happens, who will be responsible?"

"We are not against infrastructural development of the city. But I need to look after my staff and students. At least they should shift us to a safer location until the dangerous work is over," Mhaske added.