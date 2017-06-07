Mumbai: Signal failure wreaks havoc on Central Railway services



A signal failure between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli inconvenienced thousands of Central Railway (CR) commuters as services were disrupted in the evening. Commuters at CST, Byculla, Dadar and Kurla stations were affected the most.

According to The Times of India, the signal failure led to cancellation of 14 trains, while 50 were delayed by 20 minutes. Long distance trains from Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and CST were also affected.

CR sources confirmed the problem was rectified after it occurred.

Unable to bear the delays caused, most commuters walked to the nearby railway station after jumping on the tracks.

Operations on all four tracks stopped for nearly half an hour between 4.04 to 4:30 pm, when signals were shutdown owing to a fault in the electrical system between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.