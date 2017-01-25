Mumbai: Six boys injured in Dana Bandar fire now stable

Condition of the boys, undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital, has not deteriorated



Ramzan Khan, who sustained 80% burns, his brother Salman (top right) who sustained 11% burns

Twenty-four hours after a fire that broke out at Dana Bandar slums left six teenaged boys badly injured, doctors at JJ Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment claim that their condition is stable.

Ramzan Khan (13), who has been kept in the isolation ward, sustained almost 80 per cent burns, while both Salman Khan and Jirro (12) suffered 20 per cent burn injuries. While 10-year-old Rehman Khan has suffered 15 per cent burns, another boy named Vinayak sustained 5% burns. Another boy Sameer was admitted to the hospital with 11% burns.

Speaking to mid-day, Dean of the hospital Dr TP Lahane said, “They have been kept under observation and are doing well so far. Their condition has not deteriorated.”

Disastrous end to fun

Kite-flying fun turned into a nightmare for six children when they accidentally caused a short circuit, which led to a fire in the slums. After a kite got stuck in the lines, the boys kept tugging at it, which caused the short circuit.