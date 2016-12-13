Mumbai: Six carcasses of calves found near Dahisar river



Residents of Shree Krishna Complex spotted the carcasses and immediately called in the authorities. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Residents of Shree Krishna Complex near Dahisar River were in for an extremely unpleasant morning when they spotted crows hovering and feeding on what could only be carcasses of dead animals. The hunch was right: it was later discovered that there were six carcasses of calves that had been so callously thrown in by one of the nearby tabela owners, said area MLA Manisha Chaudhary.

"Whenever the babies die, the tabela owners throw it in the river, which is not just inhuman, but extremely irresponsible. They should be properly cremated after taking permission from the BMC. We have filed a complaint in the Kasturba police station against the tabela and put in a request to shut it down completely as they have also been dumping dung into the river," said Chaudhary.

Pankaj, a member of the NGO River March, told mid-day, "I was passing by the river when an awful smell wafted in. I saw that crows were feeding on one of the bodies. That's when I alerted everyone and went to the police, which first refused to lodge a complaint but later on, after the MLA's insistence, took a formal complaint."

JC Khanna, Dean of Animal Veterinary Hospital said, "It is dangerous to have carcasses lying in our rivers. Sometimes, not only do they bloat, but they explode, exposing the bacteria inside the intestines, causing a lot of water and air pollution as well. Older the carcass, more the chances of getting infected."

Senior PI Satish Raorane, of the Kasturba police station, said, "It is not an FIR, but a formal complaint where the police and BMC will do a detailed investigation. There are 6 in the area, and we don't know who did it yet. A random check would be conducted to find the culprit."

6

The total number of tabelas in the area near Dahisar River