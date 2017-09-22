Mumbai: Six-year-old drops dead mysteriously in Chandivli school



Pawar Public School in Chandivli. Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi

He was playing with his friends in the school corridor during recess last morning. And then, out of nowhere, he collapsed and died. The Std I student at Pawar Public School in Chandivli, Swarang Dalvi, fell unconscious around 10 am and was declared dead on arrival at Hiranandani Hospital.

A medical investigation confirmed the child died of natural causes. The exact cause is yet to be disclosed.

Police sources told mid-day that doctors told investigators that the boy's lungs were filled with water and that he possibly died due to that.

Cut short

An only child, his father Ratnadeep is a music teacher at the Bhandup branch of the same school and runs Zankar Music Academy from their Bhatwadi residence in Ghatkopar. "We are not suspecting anything wrong on the school's part. We are just waiting for the detailed post-mortem report," he said.

Principal Madhura Phadke said, "He was running around when he collapsed. His friends informed the peon, who took him to the medical room. Our on-duty doctor gave glucose to him. But when there was no response from him, he was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital. En route, the doctor suspected that his pulse was getting weaker."

"CCTV footage shows the child collapsing while running. We have given it to the police," she said, adding that Swarang was very active in sports and had been studying in the school since kindergarten.

Hiranandani Hospital issued a statement: "The child was brought dead to hospital." His body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

In mourning

The entire family is in shock, Ratnadeep's brother said, adding, "He was completely healthy. This is shocking. We want to know what the post-mortem report has to say."

The boy's body was handed over to the family at 5.20 pm. Hundreds of relatives and neighbours as well as the school principal, teachers and other staff members gathered at the Dalvis' residence last evening.

Swarang's uncle Sachin Chavan said, "It is unbelievable. He was a very active kid."

"Swarang had fever on Wednesday, but there was no school that day. His mother said he was fine the next day, and hence, she sent him to school," said Phadke.

"He didn't look sick. We are shocked, it was so sudden."

An official from Rajawadi's post-mortem department said, "It was a natural death. There was no sign of any internal or external injury. Samples have been sent to Kalina's forensic lab to find out if he had an undiagnosed disease."

Police speak

Senior inspector of Sakinaka police station Avinash Dharmadhikari said, "We checked the CCTV footage. It shows him playing, trying to steady himself and falling down."

"His parents haven't filed any complaint. So far, no foul play is suspected. We've filed an ADR and are awaiting the post-mortem report."

