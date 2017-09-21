Mumbai: Six-year-old student dies after collapsing in school

A six-year-old student of Mumbai's Pawar Public School died on Thursday after collapsing in the school corridor while playing.

The incident happened during a short break in the morning, around 10:00 a.m.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the students were playing in the corridor when the six-year-old suddenly fell, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Navin Chandra Reddy, and clarified that the student fell on the floor itself and not off the building.

'He was taken to the school's doctor for preliminary treatment and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he died,' DCP Reddy told media.

The DCP also informed that post-mortem of the body is underway, and the cause of death will only be discovered after the results come out.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school, Madhura Fadke, informed that the child had no records of past illness, according to parents.