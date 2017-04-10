Mumbai: Slab in Bandra hostel falls on student, injures him

Early on Sunday morning, a second year IT student of Government Polytechnic College in Bandra suffered grievous injuries after a slab of his hostel room fell on him. The student identified as Vaibhav Marathe was rushed to the Guru Nanak Hospital, where he was given six stitches on his head.

Even though concerns have been raised over the poor condition of the hostel in the past, nothing has been done in this regard.

Speaking to mid-day, Marathe, who hails from Namdurbar said, "The incident was shocking. My friends were quite helpful as they immediately took me to the hospital. However, I am very tensed as my oral examination is scheduled to start tomorrow."

When contacted, rector of the hostel Raghunath Kulkarni said, "The student was given the required medical attention immediately after the incident. His family members are there with him." On being asked about the dangerous condition of the hostel, Kulkarni said, "The public works department is supposed to carry out the repair work. They have been informed about it, but they said there was lack of funds."