Mumbai: Slain Byculla Jail inmate was repeatedly denied prison transfer



Manjula Shetye

Eggs and pav were not the only things that Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye (31) was angry about having been refused. According to sources, her anger had been bubbling over the repeated rejection of her request for a transfer to Kalyan jail, which is closer to her home. Shetye, a murder convict, was brought to the Byculla women’s prison from Yerawada jail in Pune some time ago. There, she was rewarded for good behaviour with the post of warden.

Also read: Why Indrani Mukerji and others were instigated to riot after inmate's death

A senior jail official told mid-day that Shetye was not happy in Byculla jail, and hence she had applied to be moved to Kalyan jail several times. Each time, her application was turned down. Sources said this was likely what triggered her misbehaviour with the jail staff on Friday, after which she was allegedly assaulted brutally by the personnel.

Also read: Mumbai: How authorities averted prison break at Byculla women's jail

Also read - Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, 200 inmates booked for allegedly rioting in Byculla Jail

Investigation of the custodial death has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. All prisons in the state have been placed on alert, said ADG (prisons) BK Upadhyay.