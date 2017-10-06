Slum dwellers from a 32-acre shantytown in Cuffe Parade have realised that strength and the possibility of quicker redevelopment lies in their unity. After their redevelopment projects were stuck for eight years because they were part of a whopping 92 different housing societies, they decided to come together on September 23 at YB Chavan auditorium and form a mega housing society. This would help in ensuring their work is fast-tracked.



Representation pic

According to state guidelines, structures built before 2000 are eligible for a free 269 sq ft home. These slums are now constituted under the banner of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar and Shri Ganeshmurti Nagar Cuffe Parade Backbay Reclamation SRA 658/599 Cooperative Housing Society to develop their society. Spread across 32 acres, the society has 6,924 homes that were previously divided into 92 societies. Back then, several developers had promised residents big homes, but none of them materialized.

The residents claimed that the developers had been eyeing the plot for their vested interest and in the past, had proved 4,300 houses ineligible in this area. Tired of all this, they approached the SRA for help as one unit.

Prakash Ghadge, who has resided in the area for 30 years and is now the chief promoter for the project told mid-day, "This project will be an eye-opener for many residential areas that depend on builders and thus face many problems. Builders always look for their own interest first. We will ensure that the control is with the society so that no developer can dupe us."