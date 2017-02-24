Mumbai: Smuggled gold and other items seized from foreign post office



A special wing of the Mumbai Customs has seized smuggled gold, saffron and cigarettes from the foreign post office in suburban Vile Parle, an official said on Friday. During the course of a surprise check on the premises of the office yesterday, the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of the Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate examined 12 suspected parcels on the premises of the Airport Sorting Office in the foreign post office.



The sleuths recovered 4136 grams gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore, 163.247 kgs of saffron worth Rs 1.94 crore, 237 cartons of cigarettes estimated at Rs 7.11 lakh and 265 bottles of 'chemical Rhoduna-271' worth Rs 68.90 lakh, all imported from Dubai. While gold was disguised as rings of women's hand bag, the goods were packed as eatables and clothes. All the good have been seized, the official added.