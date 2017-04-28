Mumbai: Snake rescuer's past comes back to haunt him on Facebook



The Facebook post included an allegedly tampered photo of Ajay Pawar in hospital, getting treatment for a snakebite, along with a picture of snakebite marks on a wrist (below)

Less than six months ago, this Navi Mumbai snake rescuer was bitten by a cobra after he attempted to kiss it. This time, it is his reputation that has taken a hit after allegedly tampered pictures of him have gone viral on Facebook, alleging that he suffered yet another snakebite while performing illegal stunts.

In fact, the snake rescuer, Ajay Pawar aka AJ from Panvel, was even detained for questioning by the Forest Department. Officers had got wind of the Facebook post, which included a picture of AJ in the hospital, and another photo of a wrist with snakebite puncture wounds. However, when they checked AJ's wrists, there was no injury to be found. Eventually, the officers let him go.

Kissssss of death

On November 3, 2016, mid-day had reported how AJ allegedly tried to kiss a spectacled cobra on its hood in an act of daredevilry, but instead he got bitten on his upper lip ('Rescuers bitten by snakes they were trying to catch'). He was taken to Sion hospital but had to be moved to JJ hospital for advanced treatment.

On Tuesday, allegations of yet another snake stunt surfaced after the Facebook post went viral, showing a picture of AJ in a hospital bed. The pictures had been posted by activist Priyanka Kadam, founder of the Snakebite Healing and Education Society (SHE). She received the pictures along with AJ's details from a fellow snake rescuer and posted the information to FB. Within an hour of the post, snake rescuers from across the state came out in support of AJ and brutally trolled Priyanka. “The snake rescue community across India has a mix of ethical and unethical members. The adulation that snake handlers receive while handling a venomous snake is tremendous and this is why many rescuers, particularly in Maharashtra, openly flaunt it. Such vicious mocking on social media of individuals doing good work needs to stop,” Priyanka told mid-day.

Officers investigate

The heavy trolling was reported by a few well-meaning individuals to the Chief Conservator of Forests (Thane), Sunil Limaye. Upon reading the post, Limaye ensured that AJ was interrogated the very next day.

On Wednesday, the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) reached the residence of Ajay Pawar in Panvel and he was taken for questioning.