Mumbai: SNDT students protest against dress code gets judge's backing

Even as students protest outside SNDT university against its dress code circular, High Court judge at the varsity’s convocation ceremony calls on women to be rebellious and go ahead



Vidyarthi Bharati members protest outside the university against its controversial dress code circular on Friday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Friday scene 1: Students protest outside SNDT Women’s University against its recent controversial circular on dress code for the girls.

Friday scene 2: Justice Chandrasekhar Dharmadhikari, chief guest for the university’s convocation ceremony, speaks about how women should be rebellious in nature and march ahead.

The protest only ended after the Azad Maidan police took away the group of agitating girls from outside the venue after a heated discussion with the varsity’s vice chancellor.

The campus was under a security cover owing to the visit of the governor in his capacity as the chancellor of all state universities.

Making a point

The university kicked up a row this week after issuing a circular asking its students to wear ‘cover themselves fully’ and wear ‘decent clothes’ to college. The circular pasted outside all affiliated departments and colleges was met with strong adverse reactions from students.

As its 66th convocation ceremony started yesterday, the university had to face more of students’ ire — members of Vidyarthi Bharati began a protest outside the premises with girls wearing shorts and skirts and shouting slogans ‘My clothing, my right’, ‘SNDT murdabad’ and more.

The student organisation said it has given the administration a few days to take down the circular or it will intensify the protest.

Angry voices

“This decision is not constitutional and against students’ rights. Girls studying here are mature enough to decide their dress for attending college. The university or colleges cannot impose their Talibani decisions on students,” said Vijeta Bhonkar from Vidyarthi Bharati.

“Shockingly, after the protest, when a delegation from our side went to meet the VC, the administration remained adamant on its stand and went on to say that students are agreeing with the rule,” said another member Pooja Badekar.

“It is shameful that on one side we talk of women empowerment, while on the other, such decisions are imposed on us,” said Bhonkar.

Issuing a statement on the controversy, vice chancellor Dr. Shashikala Vanjari said, “As an institution of education, we are expecting our students to wear decent and formal clothes. Common sense should tell us what is decent and formal for a classroom and academic institution. The circular needs to be viewed in the right perspective and is in no way an assault on students’ right to wear (what they want).”