Mumbai: Son of constable killed on duty to join force

Deepesh Shinde, son of Mumbai traffic head constable Vilas Shinde killed by a minor and his brother, gets letter of recruitment; to be posted as sub-inspector



Deepesh Shinde gets his letter of recruitment

This time last year was a day of anger and grief for the Shinde family traffic police head constable Vilas Shinde was killed by a juvenile and his brother during a traffic drive. This year, it's been a day of pride - the deceased constable's son Deepesh got his letter of recruitment yesterday and will join the force as a sub-inspector soon.

Khaki pride

Deepesh said, "This is a proud moment for me. I saw my father work for the department with the utmost dedication; I will follow in his footsteps and give my best to the force."

"I've learned from him what it takes to be an officer and how to serve the society with dedication," he added.

A BSc-IT graduate, the 25-year-old has quit his job in a Malad private company.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar said, "I am glad to appoint him in the force."

Deepesh said, "The family went through a tough time when father died. Now, the responsibility is on me. I am waiting for the next batch to go to Nashik, where I will undergo my training, after which I will receive my posting. I will implement all that I learned from dad and be a responsible and dedicated officer and serve the society."

Case recap

Vilas Shinde, 51, a native of Satara, was attacked with a wooden plank by a 17-year-old after he asked him for his vehicle documents as part of a drive. The incident had taken place at a petrol pump in Khar on August 23, where the minor's 20-year-old brother too had joined later.

Investigations had revealed that the biker didn't have a driving licence. He had called his brother and the duo had brutally assaulted Shinde, who was rushed to hospital, where he slipped in a coma. He was kept in the ICU but succumbed to his injuries on August 31.

The brothers were arrested on the day of the incident.