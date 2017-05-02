Mumbai: Soon, Bandra railway station to have exclusive unit for baby care

According to the Western Railway (WR) authorities, Bandra railway station would have essential items, such as baby food, hot milk and hot water among other facilities



WR authorities have also finalised a plan to upgrade Bandra station and improve passenger amenities. File Pic

It seems that the railways is finally thinking about introducing baby-nursing units at railway stations under the 'Janani Sewa' scheme, to cater to the needs of mothers and babies. According to the Western Railway (WR) authorities, Bandra would be the first station to have the facility.

On platform 1

Sources in the WR said the unit would be built on platform number 1, as part of the station's overall development plans.

"The toilet block will be upgraded in a way that it has a heritage look. This too will have a baby-nursing room," said a WR official.

With the introduction of the unit, the railways is also expected to make available essential items, such as baby food, hot milk and hot water among others. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu had also mentioned that food items, exclusively meant for children, would be available at stations, which include a meal combo for kids below 12 years of age on long-distance trains.

Heritage counter

Apart from this, the WR authorities have also finalised a plan to upgrade Bandra station and improve passenger amenities. They have tied up with Union Bank of India, which will release Rs 1 crore to fund the development work. This includes setting up of a heritage counter that will display railway artefacts, renovation of the toilet block, setting up of a rock garden on the western side of the station, and installation of decorative streetlights.

The heritage counter, which would be set up in the area adjacent to platform number 1, will have exhibits and souvenirs from the National Rail Museum.

A landscaped green island would come up near the station manager's office. The toilet block would be renovated in such a way that women commuters are provided with three water closets.

The number of urinals for men would increase from eight to 11 and water closets would be three instead of the current two.