Mumbai: South African woman held with drug worth Rs 1.47 crore

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, have arrested a South African woman at the Mumbai International Airport, with the help of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials, while she was trying to smuggle out nearly 5 kg of synthetic drug Methaqualone, worth Rs 1.47crore.

According to AIU, the NCB received specific intelligence about a South African woman, who was going to smuggle drugs out of the country from Mumbai airport. AIU officials intercepted Vanessa De Kock, leaving for Addis Ababa by Ethopian Airways on Sunday.



Her checked-in baggage was examined, and 4.9 kg of Methaqualone, a psychotropic substance banned in India under the NDPS Act, was recovered.

"The passenger had cleverly concealed the said psychotropic substance inside 10 envelopes which were wrapped in salwar suit fabric, in the checked-in baggage," an AIU official said.

NCB is further investigating the case to know more about the woman's associates, as the central agency believes she is a member of an international drug smuggling syndicate.