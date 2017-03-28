Mumbai: Speak against NSCI, and it'll cost you

Worli club warns of action against members who defame it, but claims it is not a gag order but merely an attempt to resolve issues internally, like "any home or family"



In its March 13 notice, the NSCI threatens to penalise members for costs incurred if there is any defamation. File Pic

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has gagged its members from defaming the club. In an email sent from the club's official account, and a notice that has been put up in the club premises, members have been warned not to defame the club or its management in the media or through frivolous lawsuits. Instead, the club recommends that issues be resolved internally, like "any home or family".

'Club's our second home'

The notice signed by club president Jayantilal Shah and dated March 13 states: 'In the recent past, members of the club have been filing frivolous litigations in courts or assisting in the publication of false, demeaning and prejudicial items in the print or other media with a view to tarnish the reputation of the club and its management.

Contesting these matters causes a financial drain on the limited resources of the club, which can be better utilised for the benefit of members, and also brings disrepute to the institution that is our second home.'

It continues, 'As in any home or family, matters concerning the home ought to be mutually discussed and sorted out rather than going public or to courts, which should be only as a last resort.'

Shah then states that the executive committee has passed this resolution in its March 10 meeting, to encourage "bilateral resolution of club issues."

The resolutions also warn members against "initiating false and malicious submissions or communication with various government authorities, including the police, fire department, municipal corporation, etc. that would in any way whatsoever tarnish the name and reputation of the club and/or its management."

Warnings of penalty

The notice further states: "Appropriate action will be initiated under the aforesaid rule by the executive committee against the concerned member/s." It does not, however, spell out what the appropriate action would be, but it does add: "The club is hereby empowered to recover all costs incurred in defending such cases, or costs incurred by the club in filing defamation or other suits in various courts against such acts/actions by the member/s."

If the court rules against the member, these costs will be debited to the said member's account.

'Not a gag order'

Shah categorically said: "this is no gag order". "The members can talk to whoever they wish. All we want is that members, if they have a problem, approach the managing committee with the issues, instead of directly running to the media. We are available to sort out these problems," said Shah, further adding, "On Saturdays, we have two hours - 11 am to 1 pm - when members can approach us directly. Many members do talk to us and their suggestions are valued."

When asked whether members would be scared of action, Shah responded, "They are not scared; this is not done to intimidate anybody."