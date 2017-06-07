Mumbai: Speaking Punjabi gets duo flying on fake passports nabbed

Immigration officials at Mumbai international airport become suspicious when duo flying to Bangkok with passports bearing Gujarati names, conversed extensively in Punjabi, which led to their arrest

Two men were apprehended by the Sahar Police for trying to fly to Bangkok from Mumbai airport on fake passports. The duo, identified as Aman Singh (32) and Magar Singh alias Amar Singh (36), originally hail from Punjab, and had passports bearing Gujarati names.

According to The Times of India, what raised the suspicions of immigration officials was that the duo were conversing with each other in Punjabi, and admitted to not knowing Gujarati, once they were pulled aside by officers and asked to use the language.

Police have sent a team to nab the travel agent, who helped them obtain the passports, as they suspect him to be part of a larger racket. Both men have been booked for cheating, forgery among other charges.

Cops say both men planned migrate from Bangkok to the UK as they were told it would easier to migrate from Thailand rather than India. They planned on starting a business after reaching the Thai capital.