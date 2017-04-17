Mumbai: Speeding biker kills evening stroller at Marine Drive

53-year-old, a resident of Fanaswadi, Girgaum, was struck while crossing the road at Marine Drive and succumbed to his injuries; biker was arrested and released on a bond



The bike that was impounded after the accident

The menace of speed racing strikes yet again, this time a family whose patriarch was out on a stroll with his son and grandchild. On Saturday at around 10 pm, 53-year-old Harishchandra Kadge, a resident of Fanaswadi, Girgaum was walking at the Marine Drive promenade with his son Pravin and granddaughter Kavya (3) when a speeding motorcyclist struck him. While Kadge was taken to the hospital before he succumbed to his injuries, the motorcyclist, who also fell at the spot and suffered minor injuries, was arrested by the Marine Drive police. He later managed to secure bail from the holiday court on a personal bond.

Kadge works as an office help in a private office in Lower Parel and since it was a Saturday, and his room was being cleaned, he decided to step out with his son and Kavya. "My father was playing with my daughter. At around 11 pm, we decided to return," recalled Pravin, adding, "There were six other people from our locality with us."



Harishchandra Kadge

"Harishchandra had handed over Kavya to his son and was walking behind, when as they were crossing in front of the Taraporewala Aquarium, a speeding sports bike came out of nowhere and dashed him," said an officer from the Marine Drive Police station.

"We didn't even realise what had happened. It was when we heard the noise of a bike skidding that we turned around and saw my father on the ground," said Pravin.

"There were some bruises on his leg and he was unconscious, but there was no blood. We immediately took him to Saifee Hospital from where he was then shifted to GT Hospital. By then, his health had deteriorated and he was declared dead," added a grieving Pravin.

Another officer from the Marine Drive police station said, "Passers by immediately got hold of the biker and handed him over to the police. He has been identified as Arish Nauzer Sutaria (23) and is a resident of Kala Chowkie," adding, "He has been booked under sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering others life) of the IPC. He was produced in holiday court on Sunday, which granted him a bail on personal bond."