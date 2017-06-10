Mumbai: Nitesh Rane's wife's driver crushed under the wheels of a speeding bus



Accused Hemant Kolambe (in stripes) at Santacruz police station. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

A driver of former Congress minister Narayan Rane's family succumbed to his injuries after he came under the wheels of a speeding bus in Juhu late on Thursday night. The bus driver has been booked and arrested for negligence and rash driving.

The victim, identified as Karan Pujari (29), is a resident of Juhu, and had been working as driver for Nitesh Rane's wife for the last few years.

Around 9.30 pm last evening, after leaving from work, Pujari was heading home in his scooter, when a speeding bus rammed into him on Juhu Tara Road. “Passersby said that on noticing the bus, Pujari had immediately applied the brakes. But, the driver did not stop, and crushed him under the bus' wheels, before fleeing away from the spot,” said a police officer with the Santacruz police.

Sagar Pujari, a cousin of the victim, was in the vicinity when the accident took place. “I was not aware about the person who met with the accident. Seeing the huge crowd, I went to the spot only to find Karan lying in a pool of blood,” said Sagar.

The police immediately got cracking on the case, and retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot. Based on the vehicle number, the police traced Hemant Kolambe (30). “The driver has been arrested and further investigation is going on. We are also investigating if he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Anil Kadam, assistant police inspector, Santacruz police station.

The deceased's body has been sent for port-mortem. Karan is survived by his wife and two daughters.