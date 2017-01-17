Mumbai: Speeding car overturns after hitting divider in Worli

A speeding Honda city car overturned after the driver lost control and rammed it into the divider in Worli in Mumbai on Monday night.
The crash damaged the front of the car but no injury was caused to anyone.
Photos: Sunny Deol with sons Karan and Rajvir at Mumbai airport
Photos: 10 beautiful moments that capture winter around the world
Muhammad Ali birth anniversary: Top boxing films of all time in pics
Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Spotted: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh at Mumbai studio
0 Comments