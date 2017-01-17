E-paper

Mumbai: Speeding car overturns after hitting divider in Worli

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

A speeding Honda city car overturned after the driver lost control and rammed it into the divider in Worli in Mumbai on Monday night.

The crash damaged the front of the car but no injury was caused to anyone.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply