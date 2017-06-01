Mumbai: Speeding driver jumps divider, damages two cars on JJ bridge



The white Dzire rammed into the Scala

A speeding Swift Dzire lost control on JJ bridge and jumped a divider before colliding with two cars in the late hours of Wednesday. While all three cars were severely damaged, only the driver of the speeding sedan was injured in the incident.



The car that jumped the divider

According to police sources, the errant car was heading towards CST station. "The accident took place around 9 pm, when the driver of the grey Swift Dzire lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into the divider first, jumped over the it and landed on the adjacent lane, heading towards Byculla. It rammed into a Renault Scala, which was also hit by the white Swift Dzire, right behind it, when the Scala screeched to a halt. Locals alerted the police control room to help the speeding driver, who was injured in the incident," an officer from JJ Marg police station said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Lucky escape for family as car rams into truck under bridge in Sion



The Scala that was damaged in the accident

The cops reached the spot and the injured driver was rushed to the nearby JJ hospital. Police said his condition is stable. Police sub-inspector Vijay Adhke of JJ Marg police station said, "We will probe if the errant driver was driving under the influence of alcohol."



The damaged divider on JJ bridge