Mumbai: Speeding helmetless youths die after their bike rams into a truck

The accident spot in Sewri, where the Pulsar the two were on rammed into a truck late on Monday night. Pic/Shadab Khan

Not wearing helmet and speeding cost two friends in their early 20s their lives after their motorcycle hit a truck in Sewri (East) last night. The truck was taking a U-turn when the accident took place.

The truck driver fled from the spot fearing thrashing by locals. The RAK Marg police have booked him and launched a manhunt for him.

The broken parts of the bike. Pic/Shadab Khan

The deceased have been identified as Salman Abdul Jabba Khan alias Bobo (22) and Salman Nafees Khan (24). They are residents of Paani Taki and Railway Phata areas in Sewri.

In the dead of the night.

The police said Bobo, who had recently bought a bike, had asked Khan to accompany him for a joyride. They had headed south using Zakaria Bunder road to first fill fuel.Around 11pm, a truck loaded with construction debris and parked on a side of the road started taking a U-turn in the middle of the road opposite Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Salman Nafees Khan (left) Salman Abdul Jabba Khan alias Bobo

"Because they were speeding, Bobo probably failed to judge the distance, and before he could do anything, the bike rammed into the front of the truck. The impact was so strong that it broke the four-wheeler’s bumper completely. Also, from the marks on the road, it was evident that their bike was dragged for 10-15 metres and was going at a high speed," said an officer.

The two sustained multiple serious injuries to the head and all over the body and died on the spot. Locals called up the police control room, after which a team reached the spot and took their bodies to KEM hospital for post-mortem.

Hunt on for driver

Sub-inspector Hemant Patil said, "The truck driver fled fearing people would beat him. We have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, and 134A (not doing duty of securing medical attention for the injured person) and B (not doing duty of reporting the circumstances of the occurrence to the police) of the Motor Vehicles Act against him. We have also contacted the truck’s owner, one Ashfaq, to zero in on the driver’s whereabouts. He will be arrested soon."

Families of both the youths are in shock. “We have not informed Salman’s mother yet about his death; she won’t be able to take it," said his cousin Javed Shaikh, adding that he was the last person from the family to speak to him.

"When he was leaving, I had asked him where he was going. He had simply said 'out'. And he never returned."