Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes hits 2 cops on bike, lands them in ICU

The occupants of the car ran away after the accident; cops approach RTO for details of owner



The bike that the cops were riding when they were hit by the Mercedes

Two constables who were headed home after duty around 11pm last night were hit by a speeding Mercedes near Cooperage ground in Colaba. While both the cops were badly injured, the occupants of the Mercedes abandoned the car and fled.

The two constables, Ramchandra Lokhande (48), a resident of Worli police quarters, and Nitin Chavan (32), a resident of Naigaon, both attached to Cuffe Parade police station, are currently in the ICU at Bombay Hospital. They have been operated upon for their injuries and are currently under observation. Doctors said they survived only because they were wearing helmets. However, Lokhande’s helmet split into two in the accident. A passer-by informed the cops about the accident.



The Mercedes that hit the bike that the cops were riding

Inspector Raosaheb Vaidya of Cuffe Parade police station, said, “We are trying to get the name of the car owner through the RTO and through that will find out who was driving the car. We will know by this evening. We suspect 3-4 people were present in the car at the time of the incident.”

A case has been registered against the driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.